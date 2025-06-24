Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 30.8% Higher – Here’s Why

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 30.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.17. 234,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 541% from the average session volume of 36,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -109.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

