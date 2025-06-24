Head-To-Head Survey: WK Kellogg (KLG) versus Its Rivals

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) is one of 49 publicly-traded companies in the “CONS PD – MISC STPL” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare WK Kellogg to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

WK Kellogg has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WK Kellogg’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, meaning that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WK Kellogg alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WK Kellogg and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WK Kellogg $2.71 billion $72.00 million 24.89 WK Kellogg Competitors $13.82 billion $1.19 billion 19.56

Profitability

WK Kellogg’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WK Kellogg. WK Kellogg is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares WK Kellogg and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WK Kellogg 2.14% 34.88% 5.81% WK Kellogg Competitors -5.00% -201.12% -2.18%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.7% of WK Kellogg shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of WK Kellogg shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for WK Kellogg and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WK Kellogg 4 3 0 0 1.43 WK Kellogg Competitors 645 2846 2953 87 2.38

WK Kellogg presently has a consensus price target of $16.86, suggesting a potential upside of 5.83%. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies have a potential upside of 18.80%. Given WK Kellogg’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WK Kellogg has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

WK Kellogg pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. WK Kellogg pays out 103.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “CONS PD – MISC STPL” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 69.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WK Kellogg has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

WK Kellogg rivals beat WK Kellogg on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co. and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for WK Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WK Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.