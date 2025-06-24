Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$113.99 and last traded at C$113.69, with a volume of 28528 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$111.80.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBD.B shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$106.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$101.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$83.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$113.67.
In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Caroline Maso acquired 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$88.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$124,913.88. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$96.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00. Insiders sold 124,838 shares of company stock valued at $12,420,520 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
