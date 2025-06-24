Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Heritage Media Corp. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.82, but opened at $1.46. Heritage Media shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 19,250 shares.

Heritage Media Stock Down 17.6%

The company has a market cap of $950.46 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of -1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.

Heritage Media (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter.

Heritage Media Company Profile

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

