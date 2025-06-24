Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.50, with a volume of 171601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.38.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 443.7% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

