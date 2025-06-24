Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $114.17 and last traded at $113.91, with a volume of 2303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.90.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,816 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,539,000 after acquiring an additional 62,987 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,876,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 261,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF

