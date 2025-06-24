Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 2,774,449 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,875,594 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,774,449 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.08% of Banco Santander worth $79,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 2,226.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.4%

SAN stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.33. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $8.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.94 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 16.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

