American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) is Petros Family Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Petros Family Wealth LLC raised its position in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 35.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Petros Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QGRO opened at $105.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.10. American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $78.11 and a twelve month high of $109.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.57.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

