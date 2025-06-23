Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after buying an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after buying an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.34 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.32. The company has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

