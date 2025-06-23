Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,130,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.3% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $70,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Gallagher Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,537,000. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.73. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

