Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s 7th Largest Position

Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 563,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,538,000 after purchasing an additional 120,409 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.33 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

