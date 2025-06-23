Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $285.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.36.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.