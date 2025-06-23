Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Buys 4,223 Shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Franklin Universal Trust were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

Franklin Universal Trust Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.44 on Monday. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.44.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

Franklin Universal Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.