TrueMark Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

TrueMark Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 1,178.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,478 shares during the period. Campbell’s comprises approximately 1.4% of TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 1,296.1% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,407,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,645,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,957 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $50,908,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the 4th quarter valued at $48,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Campbell’s from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.11.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of Campbell’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.11.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

Campbell’s Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

