TrueMark Investments LLC Purchases 1,530 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

TrueMark Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 1.6%

APD opened at $270.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $272.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.99. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.86. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.69 and a 52 week high of $341.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

