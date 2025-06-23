TrueMark Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 280,134 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 280,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,000. TrueMark Investments LLC owned about 0.97% of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $701,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $415,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWD opened at $13.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

