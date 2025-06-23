TFI International (TFII) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “TRANS – SERVICES” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare TFI International to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TFI International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFI International’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, indicating that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get TFI International alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.3% of TFI International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.5% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of TFI International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “TRANS – SERVICES” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFI International 4.59% 16.69% 6.09% TFI International Competitors 2.85% -6.66% 2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TFI International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares TFI International and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TFI International $8.49 billion $422.48 million 19.34 TFI International Competitors $6.81 billion $184.70 million 13.48

TFI International has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. TFI International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

TFI International pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. TFI International pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.1% and pay out 46.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TFI International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFI International 1 4 11 2 2.78 TFI International Competitors 363 1328 1501 88 2.40

TFI International presently has a consensus price target of $121.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.50%. As a group, “TRANS – SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 4.67%. Given TFI International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TFI International is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

TFI International beats its competitors on 13 of the 15 factors compared.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America. The LTL segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transportation, and delivery of smaller loads. The TL segment offers expedited transportation, flatbed, tank, container, and dedicated services. This segment also carries full loads directly from the customer to the destination using a closed van or specialized equipment. The Logistics segment provides asset-light logistics services, including brokerage, freight forwarding, and transportation management, as well as small package parcel delivery. As of December 31, 2023, it operates 11,455 trucks, 34,599 trailers, and 7,504 independent contractors. The company was formerly known as TransForce Inc. and changed its name to TFI International Inc. in December 2016. TFI International Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.