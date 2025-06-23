Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,788 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets makes up about 1.2% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $694,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.2% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 27,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at about $3,215,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $1,541,000. Finally, Covea Finance boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 22.9% during the first quarter. Covea Finance now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBOE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.64.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $225.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.88 and a 1-year high of $236.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

