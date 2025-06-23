5T Wealth LLC Purchases 292 Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB)

5T Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. 5T Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 391.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 113,300.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

HYDB stock opened at $46.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.10.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

