Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth Sells 308 Shares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) Senior Officer Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$175.47, for a total transaction of C$54,044.58.
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Graeme Ashley Hepworth sold 308 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.06, for a total transaction of C$53,611.16.
TSE:RY traded down C$0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$174.37. 1,216,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,043. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$170.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$169.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$246.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of C$142.46 and a 52-week high of C$180.45.
A number of analysts have weighed in on RY shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$194.00 to C$189.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$182.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. National Bankshares set a C$179.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$198.00 to C$196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$183.75.
Royal Bank of Canada is one of the two largest banks in Canada. It is a diversified financial services company, offering personal and commercial banking, wealth-management services, insurance, corporate banking, and capital markets services. The bank is concentrated in Canada, with additional operations in the U.S.
