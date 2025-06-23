Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2,445.07 and last traded at C$2,445.40, with a volume of 17806 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2,426.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FFH shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Fairfax Financial to a “moderate buy” rating and set a C$2,050.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$2,500.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,250.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$2,600.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,535.71.

Fairfax Financial Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2,233.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2,084.21. The company has a market cap of C$39.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Anthony Wallace sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,279.88, for a total transaction of C$797,959.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$538,052.69. The trade was a 59.73% decrease in their position. Also, Director Roger Lace sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2,210.87, for a total value of C$221,087.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19 shares of company stock worth $45,878 and sold 1,643 shares worth $3,769,449. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

