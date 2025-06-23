Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Trading Up 20.3% – Here’s Why

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) rose 20.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 118,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 71,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Trigon Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -97.36.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

