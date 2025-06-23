Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 336000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Stock Down 2.3%
About Baylin Technologies
Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baylin Technologies
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 5 Small Cap Stocks With Explosive Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.