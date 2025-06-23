Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 336000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st.

Baylin Technologies Stock Down 2.3%

About Baylin Technologies

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -559.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Baylin Technologies Inc is a diversified global wireless technology company. The Company is focused on the research, design, development, manufacture and sale of passive and active radiofrequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave and Mitec VSAT.

Further Reading

