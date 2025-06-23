Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Nevada King Gold Corp. (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 265053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Nevada King Gold Trading Down 3.4%

The stock has a market cap of C$54.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Collin Kettell sold 20,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total value of C$5,000,000.00. 33.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nevada King Gold Company Profile

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

