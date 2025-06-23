iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,315,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 463,276 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $22.88.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,248,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $6,463,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 200,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 839.1% in the 1st quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 484,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 432,463 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

