iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,315,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 400% from the previous session’s volume of 463,276 shares.The stock last traded at $22.90 and had previously closed at $22.88.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0788 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
