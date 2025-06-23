U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Head to Head Survey

U-BX Technology (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) and Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of Quantum Computing shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Quantum Computing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

U-BX Technology has a beta of -1.33, meaning that its stock price is 233% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quantum Computing has a beta of 3.85, meaning that its stock price is 285% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U-BX Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00 Quantum Computing 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for U-BX Technology and Quantum Computing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Quantum Computing has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.03%. Given Quantum Computing’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Quantum Computing is more favorable than U-BX Technology.

Profitability

This table compares U-BX Technology and Quantum Computing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U-BX Technology N/A N/A N/A Quantum Computing N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares U-BX Technology and Quantum Computing”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U-BX Technology $51.60 million 0.10 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Quantum Computing $370,000.00 6,543.85 -$67.63 million ($0.48) -35.80

U-BX Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Quantum Computing.

Summary

Quantum Computing beats U-BX Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U-BX Technology

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers. It also provides insurance-related information to individual consumers; and auto maintenance, auto value added, vehicle moving notification, and other services. The company was formerly known as Famingsur Develop Limited and changed its name to U-BX Technology Ltd. in October 2021. U-BX Technology Ltd. was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Innovative Beverage Group Holdings, Inc. Quantum Computing, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Hoboken, New Jersey.

