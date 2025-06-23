Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.36 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 742834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.94.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,045,000 after buying an additional 4,489,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5,144.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,376,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,898 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,473,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,126 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,339,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,182,000.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

