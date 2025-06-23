Head to Head Contrast: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) and Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.5% of Beyond Air shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Beyond Air shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Beyond Air has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sintx Technologies has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Air -1,258.46% -213.97% -104.66% Sintx Technologies -483.85% -203.66% -104.76%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Beyond Air and Sintx Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beyond Air and Sintx Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Air $3.71 million 4.38 -$46.62 million ($0.79) -0.24 Sintx Technologies $1.23 million 6.43 -$11.02 million ($50.56) -0.06

Sintx Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Air. Beyond Air is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sintx Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Beyond Air and Sintx Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Air 0 1 2 1 3.00 Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Beyond Air currently has a consensus target price of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 697.87%. Sintx Technologies has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 790.30%. Given Sintx Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Beyond Air.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn. The company is also developing LungFit PRO for the treatment of viral lung infections, such as community-acquired viral pneumonia, including COVID-19, as well as bronchiolitis in hospitalized patients; and LungFit GO for the treatment of nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. Beyond Air, Inc. is based in Garden City, New York.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc., an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone. The company was formerly known as Amedica Corporation. Sintx Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

