Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) & StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Head-To-Head Survey

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) and StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Phunware and StoneCo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phunware 0 1 1 0 2.50 StoneCo 1 1 8 1 2.82

Phunware presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 132.29%. StoneCo has a consensus target price of $15.63, suggesting a potential upside of 5.11%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than StoneCo.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Phunware has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, StoneCo has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.6% of Phunware shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of StoneCo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Phunware shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of StoneCo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phunware and StoneCo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phunware -397.39% -16.61% -14.50% StoneCo -8.90% 16.65% 4.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phunware and StoneCo”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phunware $3.19 million 18.15 -$10.32 million ($0.81) -3.54 StoneCo $13.27 billion 0.32 -$280.92 million ($0.78) -19.06

Phunware has higher earnings, but lower revenue than StoneCo. StoneCo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Phunware, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

StoneCo beats Phunware on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phunware

Phunware, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement. It is also involved in the integration of its SDK licenses into existing applications maintained by its customers, as well as custom application development and support services; and provision of cloud-based vertical solutions for healthcare, retail, sports, aviation, real estate, hospitality, education, and other applications, as well as application transactions, including re-occurring and one-time transactional media purchases for application discovery, user acquisition and audience building, audience engagement, and audience monetization. Phunware, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team. The company served small-and-medium-sized businesses; and marketplaces, e-commerce platforms, and integrated software vendors. StoneCo Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

