Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA) Senior Officer Michail Feldman Sells 478,375 Shares

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michail Feldman sold 478,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total value of C$1,148,100.00.

Alithya Group Price Performance

TSE:ALYA traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 192,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,928. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.79. Alithya Group Inc. has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$2.62.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$2.80 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

About Alithya Group

(Get Free Report)

Alithya Group Inc is a leader in Strategy and digital transformation, with professionals in Canada, the us, and Europe. Its integrated offering is laid out as follows: Strategy, custom solutions, Microsoft solutions, and Oracle solutions. Clients entrust the company with their strategic projects across Banking, Investment and Insurance, Energy, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution, Telecommunications, Transportation, Professional Services, Healthcare, and Government sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.