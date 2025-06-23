EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.41 and last traded at C$3.37, with a volume of 26503 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.
Separately, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of EMX Royalty from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
