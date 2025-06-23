Reviewing Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI) & CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) (NASDAQ:AZI – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of CarGurus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and CarGurus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autozi Internet Technology (Global) 0 0 0 0 0.00 CarGurus 0 3 7 1 2.82

Profitability

CarGurus has a consensus price target of $36.95, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given CarGurus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autozi Internet Technology (Global) N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 4.28% 32.54% 20.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autozi Internet Technology (Global) and CarGurus”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autozi Internet Technology (Global) $124.74 million 0.25 -$10.86 million N/A N/A CarGurus $894.38 million 3.79 $20.97 million $0.35 92.71

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Autozi Internet Technology (Global).

Summary

CarGurus beats Autozi Internet Technology (Global) on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autozi Internet Technology (Global)

Autozi Internet Technology (Global) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides professional one-stop automotive products and services through online and offline channels in the People’s Republic of China. It sells new cars, and auto parts and accessories, as well as offers automotive insurance related services. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, China.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

