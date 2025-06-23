Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,890 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 252,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48,639 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,095,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,255,000 after purchasing an additional 116,154 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 125,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 25,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 105,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 70,131 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 206,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 48,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

GSBD stock opened at $11.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 284.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

