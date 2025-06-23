Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GILD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 36.8% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $108.50 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.16 and its 200 day moving average is $102.88. The firm has a market cap of $134.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.53%.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,893,713.60. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total value of $3,010,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,152 shares in the company, valued at $13,026,263.04. The trade was a 18.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

