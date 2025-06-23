Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Purchases 1,212 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ST. Nicholas Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SHW opened at $332.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $292.27 and a fifty-two week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.21.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 71.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.67.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

