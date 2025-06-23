Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 20,416 Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,847 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 126.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $34.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.77. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.10.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

