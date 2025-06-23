Illumine Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,093 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Illumine Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $60.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.72.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

