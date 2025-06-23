Reviewing Mitsubishi (MSBHF) & The Competition

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “DIVERSIFIED OPS” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Mitsubishi to related companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mitsubishi and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitsubishi 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mitsubishi Competitors 199 869 1634 64 2.57

As a group, “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies have a potential downside of 0.99%. Given Mitsubishi’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mitsubishi has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

44.2% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.6% of shares of all “DIVERSIFIED OPS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Mitsubishi has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mitsubishi and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitsubishi 5.10% 9.28% 4.27% Mitsubishi Competitors -24.47% -40.66% -9.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mitsubishi and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mitsubishi $122.26 billion $6.27 billion 12.63 Mitsubishi Competitors $13.29 billion $969.16 million 42.37

Mitsubishi has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Mitsubishi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Mitsubishi competitors beat Mitsubishi on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business. Its Industrial Materials segment engages in sale, trading, and development of materials, including steel products, silica sand, cement, ready-mixed concrete, carbon materials, PVC, and functional materials for the automobile, mobility, construction, and infrastructure industries. The Petroleum & Chemicals segment invests in, develops, and trades in crude oil and oil products, LPG, ethylene, methanol, salt, ammonia, plastics, and fertilizers. Its Mineral Resources segment invests in and develops metallurgical coal, copper, iron ore, and aluminum. The Industrial Infrastructure segment trades in the field of energy infrastructure, industrial plants, machinery tools, construction and agricultural machinery, elevators, escalators, facility management, ships, and aerospace related equipment. Its Automotive & Mobility segment produces, finances, and sells passenger and commercial cars; and mobility services. The Food Industry segment trades, develops, and sells food resources, fresh foods, consumer goods, and food ingredients. Its Consumer Industry segment supplies products and services a range of fields, including retail and distribution, logistics, healthcare, apparel, and tire, etc. The Power Solution segment is involved in the power and water related businesses, including power generation and transmission, power trading and retail, and development of hydrogen energy sources. Its Urban Development segment engages in the leasing; and urban development, infrastructure, and real estate development, operation, and management businesses. The company was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

