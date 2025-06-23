Live Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 287,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,077,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,011,000 after buying an additional 1,301,383 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 170,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,626,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,112 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 11,063.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 42,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 42,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, CFO David Mcconnell bought 2,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roy Shoshani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $149,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,922.50. This represents a 10.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $253,568. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -31.05 and a beta of 1.09. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $24.69.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -81.63%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

