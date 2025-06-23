Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 95,531 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 234,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.42. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $56.91.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

