JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 226 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.9% in the first quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 19,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 221,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 298.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 17,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 17.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 48,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 113,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,858,000 after buying an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $261,713.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,152.32. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,784,750.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,995 shares of company stock valued at $10,493,320 in the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $89.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $90.60.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.