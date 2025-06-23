Eagle Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

VBR opened at $190.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day moving average is $192.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.