JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) & China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) Financial Comparison

China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Free Report) and JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares China Marine Food Group and JBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A JBS 2.46% 21.85% 4.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of JBS shares are held by institutional investors. 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 JBS 0 0 2 1 3.33

Risk & Volatility

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for China Marine Food Group and JBS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

China Marine Food Group has a beta of -76.16, meaning that its stock price is 7,716% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JBS has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Marine Food Group and JBS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JBS $77.18 billion 0.21 $1.77 billion $1.76 8.20

JBS has higher revenue and earnings than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

JBS beats China Marine Food Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Marine Food Group

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

About JBS

JBS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing of animal protein worldwide. The company trades in beef, pork, chicken, poultry, fish, and lamb products; cooked frozen meat; plant based products; and other food products. It produces and commercializes leather, steel cans, plastic resin, personal care and cleaning products, and collagen, as well as wet blue leather, semi-finished, and finished leather products. In addition, it is involved in transportation, cold storage, industrial waste management solutions, recycling, and produces and commercializes electric power. Further, the company engages in the production and commercialization of raw ham and cooked ham; purchases and sells soybeans, tallow, palm oil, and caustic soda; and operates distribution centers and harbors. Additionally, it produces beef jerky; offers cattle fattening and warehousing services; operates logistics; and trades in by products from processing. The company was formerly known as Friboi Ltda. JBS S.A. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

