iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 26,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA opened at $86.33 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.15 and a 1 year high of $90.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

