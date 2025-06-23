Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $20.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 134,714,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,061,716. Hims & Hers Health has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $72.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.09.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $586.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.21 million. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total value of $63,402.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,441.46. This trade represents a 21.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $89,863.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,814.45. This trade represents a 1.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 751,034 shares of company stock valued at $36,486,522. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 47.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

