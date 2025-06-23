Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $552,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $231.54 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.55. The stock has a market cap of $229.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

