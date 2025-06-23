Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Holdings Raised by Guardian Financial Partners LLC

Guardian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 269,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,091 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.6% of Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guardian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,560 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% during the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 415,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 279,503 shares during the period. Finally, Ring Mountain Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $508,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $26.70 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

