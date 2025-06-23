Couchbase’s (BASE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.50 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.10% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $24.50 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Couchbase in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Couchbase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.94.

Get Couchbase alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Couchbase

Couchbase Stock Up 0.1%

Couchbase stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $24.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,824. Couchbase has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $25.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.81.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 55.25% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In related news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $156,738.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 952,347 shares in the company, valued at $19,056,463.47. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Christensen sold 7,933 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $158,739.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,859.87. This represents a 39.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,904 shares of company stock valued at $622,343. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Couchbase by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the period. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC lifted its position in Couchbase by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 32,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.