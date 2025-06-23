Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $86.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.02%.

Several research firms recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

