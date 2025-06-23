Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Raises Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. Archer Daniels Midland comprises about 1.3% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 297.2% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:ADM opened at $53.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $48.65. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52 week low of $40.98 and a 52 week high of $66.08.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.05 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.